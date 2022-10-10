Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Raised by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

