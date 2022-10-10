HebeBlock Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges (HEBE)

HebeBlock (HEBE) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. HebeBlock has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $103,974.00 worth of HebeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HebeBlock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HebeBlock has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HebeBlock Token Profile

HebeBlock launched on May 10th, 2019. HebeBlock’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,323,837 tokens. HebeBlock’s official Twitter account is @blockhebe and its Facebook page is accessible here. HebeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@hebeblock. The official website for HebeBlock is hebeblock.com.

HebeBlock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HebeBlock (HEBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum Classic platform. HebeBlock has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HebeBlock is 0.0154324 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $109,706.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hebeblock.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HebeBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HebeBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HebeBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

