Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.54 ($0.55) during trading on Monday, reaching €60.88 ($62.12). The company had a trading volume of 565,394 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.89.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

