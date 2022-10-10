Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

