Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXGBY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

