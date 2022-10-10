Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys 2,249 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWD. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,323. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Ishares

