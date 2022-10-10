Hightower 6M Holding LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 0.7% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after acquiring an additional 249,091 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,391,000 after acquiring an additional 281,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. 300,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.