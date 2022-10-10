Hightower 6M Holding LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8,185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,212,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,285 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 325,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

