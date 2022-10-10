Hightower 6M Holding LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

