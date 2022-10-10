Hightower 6M Holding LLC Grows Stake in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,771 shares during the quarter. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.9% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.98% of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $57,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

