Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

