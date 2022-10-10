Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,164,376 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

