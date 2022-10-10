Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases New Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. 38,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $19.95.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
See Also
