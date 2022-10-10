Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 19,798 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,798 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

