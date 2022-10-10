Hightower 6M Holding LLC Trims Holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.5% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 8.06% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,234,000.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SEIX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.