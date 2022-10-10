Hims & Hers Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,295 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 155% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,292 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,716 shares of company stock worth $190,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $51,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,934. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

