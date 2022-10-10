Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,331 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,126.20.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $10.58 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

