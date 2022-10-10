HODL (HODL) Price Down 5.2% This Week

HODL (HODL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. HODL has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HODL token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HODL has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00275994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00750162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00598027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00255664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

About HODL

HODL (HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,685,069,877,256 tokens. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/hodltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official message board is hodltoken.net/news. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodl_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HODL’s official website is hodltoken.net.

HODL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HODL (HODL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HODL has a current supply of 729,362,990,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HODL is 0 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,874.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hodltoken.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

