Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $1,158,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.81. 116,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,904. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.17.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

