Hoylecohen LLC Buys 181 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.