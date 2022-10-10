Hoylecohen LLC Buys 181 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
