Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

