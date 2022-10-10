Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.