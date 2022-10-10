Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.20. 26,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.62 and a 200 day moving average of $202.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

