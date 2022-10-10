Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.24. 7,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

