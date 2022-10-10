Hoylecohen LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.46. 112,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,663. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $127.08 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

