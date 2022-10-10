Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 1,767 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BX traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $86.16. 28,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

