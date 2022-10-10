Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 23,125 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

