Hoylecohen LLC Sells 14,693 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,204,000 after purchasing an additional 158,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.71. 798,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

