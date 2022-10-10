Hoylecohen LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

DCI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,138. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

