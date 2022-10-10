Hoylecohen LLC Sells 504 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.92.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.13. 12,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day moving average of $242.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.