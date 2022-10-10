Hoylecohen LLC Sells 7,371 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 177,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. 142,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,026. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

