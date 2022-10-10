HP (NYSE:HPQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.60

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 93759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

