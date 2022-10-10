Human Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.54 Million (HMT)

Human (HMT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Human token can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Human has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $202,442.00 worth of Human was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Human has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Human Token Profile

Human’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Human’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,669,622 tokens. Human’s official Twitter account is @human_protocol. The official message board for Human is www.humanprotocol.org/blog. The official website for Human is www.humanprotocol.org.

Human Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Human (HMT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Human has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Human is 0.06003627 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $358,579.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.humanprotocol.org/.”

