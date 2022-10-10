Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9 ($0.11) target price on the stock.

HUM stock opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.87. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The company has a market cap of £26.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

