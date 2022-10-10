Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9 ($0.11) target price on the stock.
HUM stock opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.87. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The company has a market cap of £26.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
