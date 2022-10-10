I will poop it NFT Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHIT)

I will poop it NFT (SHIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. I will poop it NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $480,946.00 worth of I will poop it NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I will poop it NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, I will poop it NFT has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

I will poop it NFT Token Profile

I will poop it NFT’s launch date was June 3rd, 2022. I will poop it NFT’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for I will poop it NFT is pieceofshit.wtf. I will poop it NFT’s official Twitter account is @pieceofshit_wtf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I will poop it NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I will poop it NFT (SHIT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. I will poop it NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of I will poop it NFT is 0.00000006 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $240,284.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pieceofshit.wtf/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I will poop it NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I will poop it NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I will poop it NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

