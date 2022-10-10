iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.58

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 2835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $0.17 in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $737.40 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

iBio shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBio by 178.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iBio by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in iBio by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

