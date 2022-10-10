iCommunity Labs Price Hits $0.0580 on Major Exchanges (ICOM)

iCommunity Labs (ICOM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. iCommunity Labs has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $14,664.00 worth of iCommunity Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iCommunity Labs has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One iCommunity Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iCommunity Labs Profile

iCommunity Labs’ genesis date was February 1st, 2022. iCommunity Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iCommunity Labs’ official website is icommunity.io/en. iCommunity Labs’ official message board is icommunity.io/en/news. iCommunity Labs’ official Twitter account is @icommunity_io.

Buying and Selling iCommunity Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “iCommunity Labs (ICOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. iCommunity Labs has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iCommunity Labs is 0.04945972 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $208.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icommunity.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCommunity Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iCommunity Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iCommunity Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

