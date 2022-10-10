ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.11.

ICLR opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICON Public has a one year low of $179.95 and a one year high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

