ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $147.41

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.41 and last traded at $147.59, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in ICU Medical by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 114,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $7,051,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $233,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.