Ignis Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $49,606.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignis has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.jelurida.com/ignis. The Reddit community for Ignis is https://reddit.com/r/ignis. The official message board for Ignis is talk.jelurida.com. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @ignisguide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis (IGNIS) is a cryptocurrency . Ignis has a current supply of 999,449,694 with 761,143,950 in circulation. The last known price of Ignis is 0.00482867 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $23,565.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.jelurida.com/ignis.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.