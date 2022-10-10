Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.09

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $11.68. Immatics shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 2,284 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Immatics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $695.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.