Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.09

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $11.68. Immatics shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 2,284 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Immatics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.27 million. Immatics had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immatics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

