Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 279,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,881,908. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $235.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

