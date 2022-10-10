Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 86,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 171,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,046,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.