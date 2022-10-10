Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 860 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.30 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

