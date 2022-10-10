Index Fund Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.09. 9,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

