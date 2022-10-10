Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.78. Infosys shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 151,403 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Infosys Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

