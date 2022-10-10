INME SWAP V2 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.05 Million (INMES)

INME SWAP V2 (INMES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, INME SWAP V2 has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. INME SWAP V2 has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $12,614.00 worth of INME SWAP V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INME SWAP V2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INME SWAP V2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About INME SWAP V2

INME SWAP V2’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. INME SWAP V2’s total supply is 259,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,485,207 tokens. The official website for INME SWAP V2 is inme.finance. INME SWAP V2’s official Twitter account is @inmefinance.

Buying and Selling INME SWAP V2

According to CryptoCompare, “INME SWAP V2 (INMES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INME SWAP V2 has a current supply of 259,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INME SWAP V2 is 0.01880775 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://inme.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INME SWAP V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INME SWAP V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INME SWAP V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INME SWAP V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INME SWAP V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.