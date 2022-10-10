Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.76%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

