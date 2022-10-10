Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $16,710.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,960.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hudson Global Price Performance

HSON opened at $32.57 on Monday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hudson Global

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

