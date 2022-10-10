Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Purchases 45 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £215.55 ($260.45).

Personal Assets Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:PNL traded down GBX 0.31 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 473.19 ($5.72). 474,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,369. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,375.34 and a 200-day moving average of £336.33. Personal Assets Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 466.50 ($5.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 511.66 ($6.18). The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.42.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also

